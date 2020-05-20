International UEFA’s Ceferin losing sleep over COVID-19 cost The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,16:28 (GMT+7) UEFA’s Ceferin losing sleep over COVID-19 costThe Saigon Times UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during a press conference – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says he is having sleepless nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic with European soccer’s governing body set to lose “millions and millions” of dollars after the season came to a halt. European leagues and UEFA competitions have either been suspended since March or had their seasons cut short due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. While the German Bundesliga resumed over the weekend, it is unclear when, or if, other major top flight leagues will restart, with the season set to spill over into August when the 2020-2021 campaign is set to kick off. “There is so much information (to take in) and so many calendar issues. So many millions and millions, dozens of millions of dollars, that we will lose,” Ceferin told the Guardian. “It’s then hard to fall asleep at night. You would be quite irresponsible if you could fall asleep immediately. “The situation for UEFA is not that alarming, we’re not in a dangerous situation, but we still care… Read full this story

UEFA's Ceferin losing sleep over COVID-19 cost have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.