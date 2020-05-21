Trade U.S. buys large volume of Vietnam’s Covid-19 protective gear The Saigon Times Thursday, May 21, 2020,19:17 (GMT+7) U.S. buys large volume of Vietnam’s Covid-19 protective gearThe Saigon Times Packages of protective gear are loaded onto a plane. A total of five million made-in-Vietnam protective suits, face masks and gloves for the fight against coronavirus have been transported on eight aircraft to the United States – PHOTO: Super Cargo Service HCMC – A total of five million made-in-Vietnam protective suits, face masks and gloves for the fight against coronavirus have been transported on eight aircraft to the United States. Huynh Quoc Dinh, director of Super Cargo Service, which was responsible for transporting the medical products and equipment from Vietnam to the United States, noted that the firm had cooperated with four airlines to transport the large volume of medical products over the span of one week. Eight large aircraft owned by Ethiopia Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Eva Airlines and Philippines Airlines were operated to carry the products, according to Phap Luat Online. On the afternoon of May 20, the New York authorities received the final batch from Vietnam, he confirmed, adding that despite difficulties created by the pandemic, the firm had tried its best to… Read full this story

U.S. buys large volume of Vietnam’s Covid-19 protective gear have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.