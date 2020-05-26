Vietnam’s overall fruit and vegetable imports fell 42 percent to 376.9 million USD, but imports from several countries such as New Zealand, the U.S. and the Republic of Korea increased. Photo for illustration In the same period last year the U.S. had accounted for only 10 percent of imports. Pham Thien Hoang, owner of GreenSpace Store, a fruit importer, said fruits from the U.S. are very popular among Vietnamese consumers. Apples, grapes and cherries are among the biggest imports from that country. Vietnam is also a substantial exporter of vegetables and fruits, and in the first four months earned 1.2 billion USD these products, a 12.5 percent drop. Source: VNA
- Vietnam plans to ensure supply of essential goods amid epidemic outbreak
- 10 Seasonal Fruits To Include In Your Diet
- Vietnamese firms attend Fruit Logistica 2020
- AHKFT expected to boost Vietnam’s agricultural exports to Hong Kong
- MM Mega Market Vietnam promotes domestic agri-products via Big C Thailand
- Vietnamese farm produce unsold as trade halted across Vietnam-China border amid coronavirus fear
- Trouble eating enough fruit and veg? All you need is love
- VietGap vegetables yield high incomes for Kiên Giang farmers
- Vietnam says coronavirus epidemic to hurt farm produce exports
- Shrimp exports expected to enjoy fruitful advantages throughout 2020
U.S. becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables have 210 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.