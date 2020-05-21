U.N. Security Council discusses Libya situation

At the UNSC’s May 19 online meeting (Photo: U.N.) Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N., called on all parties concerned in Libya to observe the humanitarian truce amid the COVID-19 pandemic, respect international humanitarian law and ensure full humanitarian access. He reaffirmed his support for comprehensive political solutions guided and led by Libyans; urged parties concerned to return to talks on political, economic and military affairs in accordance with the UNSC’s Resolution No.2510 endorsing the Conclusions of the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin; and accept the draft ceasefire agreement initiated by the UNSMIL in February. Quy also highlighted the need to appoint a Special Representative in Libya to replace Ghassan Salamé who stepped down in early March due to health reasons. Other participants urged parties in Libya to return to peace talks, and called for an end to external intervention and full observance of the UNSC’s weapons embargo. Libyan representatives condemned opposition forces’ attacks targeting civilians and civil establishments, and urged the UNSC to take more concerted actions due to the worsening situation in the North African country. Source: VNA

