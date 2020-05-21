Two steel factories suspended over pollution protests

Dana-Y and Dana-Uc steel factories saw heavy protests due to wastewater pollution This morning, Ho Ky Minh, Deputy Chairman of the Danang People’s Committee, issued the decision to order the two steel factories to suspend their operations, according to newswire Cafef. Meanwhile, the two factories are permitted to conduct import-export and administrative activities under the supervision of local residents. Previously, hundreds of local residents surrounded the two factories for several days demanding them to stop polluting their environment. The representatives of residents asked the central city to relocate either the two factories or the households from the location, with a specific, announced timeline. The leaders of the Danang People’s Committee organised two discussions on February 27-28 with local residents to deal with the problem. The representatives of residents asked the central city to relocate either the two factories or the households from the location, with a specific, announced timeline. In case the city decides to relocate the households, they will have to complete the relocation before permitting the two factories to resume operations. Responding to residents claims, Minh stated that relocating either the two factories or the households is not feasible. The city will look for the best solution and… Read full this story
