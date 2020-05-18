Nation Two flight attendants and two overseas students test positive for Covid-19 The Saigon Times Monday, May 18, 2020,19:26 (GMT+7) Two flight attendants and two overseas students test positive for Covid-19The Saigon Times An ambulance transports Covid-19 patients. The Ministry of Health has just reported four more coronavirus patients – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health has just reported four more coronavirus patients, including two Vietnam Airlines flight attendants and two students flying home from the United States, taking the country’s total to 324 tonight, May 18. The 321st and 322nd patients are male flight attendants on Flight VN0062 departing from Russia to Vietnam through Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province on May 13. The 44-year-old and 39-year-old men and other crew members on the flight flew to Hanoi City without any passenger onboard on the same day. After that Flight VN7485 carried the crew members and no passengers onboard landed in HCMC. They were put under quarantine at a Vietnam Airlines’ lodging facility on Hong Ha Street in Tan Binh District after arriving. The two patients were isolated in the same room and tested positive for the virus on May 17 and 18, respectively. They are being treated at HCMC-based… Read full this story

