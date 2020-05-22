Gia Đình Là Số Một (Home Sweet Home) began airing on HTV7 on May 18 after a one-month delay. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — Due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis, TV-serial makers in HCM City are rushing to finish their works and offer their films to viewers at home. Điền Quân Media and Entertainment’s sitcom Gia Đình Là Số Một (Home Sweet Home) on family issues began airing on HCM City Television’s channel HTV7 on May 18. The film, directed by Phạm Tuân, narrates the life of three men from their youth to adulthood. It features young actors Hoàng Nguyên, Hứa Minh Đạt, Jolie Phương Trinh, and Quốc Anh, among others. “I can’t wait to watch the film. I have been expecting it for a long time,” said Nguyễn Hồng Hạnh, a mother of two boys in Đồng Nai Province. Gia Đình Là Số Một started filming in February, but it had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The filming resumed early this month. Actor Hoàng Nguyên said: “The staff and I are happy that the film will be finally broadcast. We are working harder to catch up to the screening schedule.” “Since being back to work, I have slept… Read full this story

TV filmmakers busy after social distancing have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.