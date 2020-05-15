Americas News Trump says he doesn’t want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties The Saigon Times Friday, May 15, 2020,08:41 (GMT+7) Trump says he doesn’t want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China tiesThe Saigon Times U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping pose for a photo ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and going so far as to suggest he could even cut ties with the world’s second largest economy. In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Thursday, Trump said he was very disappointed with China’s failure to contain the disease and that the pandemic had cast a pall over his January trade deal with Beijing, which he has previously hailed as a major achievement. “They should have never let this happen,” Trump said. “So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn’t feel the same to me. The ink was… Read full this story
