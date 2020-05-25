Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City. Exhilarating and a bit on the wild side, Ho Chi Minh City has flourished into one of the crown jewels of Southeast Asia’s tourism industry, Sam Roth writes in an article featured on the Culture Trip. Cheap bear: A stroll down any street around the southern city will allow guests to discover small plastic chairs on the sidewalk. Anyone can pull up a seat alongside the locals and enjoy some of the world’s cheapest beer, with a bottle of Saigon or 333 priced around VND10,000, equivalent to US$0.5. Complex food: From phở to bún bò Huế, banh xeo, and bánh mì, the delicacies of Ho Chi Minh City prove to be limitless. Travelers can ditch brick and mortar establishments, and grab a bite at one of the city’s famed street food eateries to enjoy a more authentic feel. Vietnamese coffee is world renowned, and in Ho Chi Minh City it’s difficult to walk more than 50 feet without stumbling upon a cafe. Guests are encouraged to order a Ca Phe Sua Da, or iced milk coffee, and taste some… Read full this story

