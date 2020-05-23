Infrastructure Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates By Lan Nhi Saturday, May 23, 2020,13:18 (GMT+7) Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgatesBy Lan Nhi Vehicles travel through the build-operate-transfer tollgate T2 in southern Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users. Over the past five years, the ministry has tried to solve issues at 19 BOT tollgates nationwide, mainly those relating to their incorrect locations. However, issues at four BOT tollgates remain unsolved. As for the Bim Son tollgate, which is located outside the boundary of a project to build a bypass in the west of Thanh Hoa City, the ministry has suggested using the State funding to make payments for the investor. The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam had earlier coordinated with agencies in Thanh Hoa Province and the investor to seek solutions to relocate the tollgate to the bypass. However, the relocation may not help to recover the investment capital, as road users can avoid passing through the tollgate and use two other roads, including a section of National Highway… Read full this story

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates have 304 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.