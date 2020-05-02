Kà Tum, in Khmer language means “pomegranate” or “wrapped inside”, is a kind of dumpling wrapped by leaves of thốt nốt (Asian palmyra palm) that looks like pomegranate fruit. The delicacy has a meaning of wealth and prosperity that is always made during traditional holidays of Khmer people in the southern province of An Giang like Chol Chnam Thmay, Sen Dolta, and Ok om bok. The dumpling’s ingredients include sticky rice, white bean, coconut, sugar and salt. Leaves of Asian palmyra palm are used to form the dumpling’s cover. VNA/VNS Photos Công Mạo The dumpling is now popular only in Ô Lâm, Tri Tôn District of the province. The cover of the dumpling is knitted sophisticatedly using young leaves of Asian palmyra palm. The very complex cover has resulted in very few who can make the dumpling, as it requires rather a long time to learn how to make properly. The dumpling looks beautiful like a pomegranate with a flower on top. Neáng Phương, who resides in the province’s Phước Lộc Village, is the only one offering the dumpling in the whole region. Taught by her mother when she was 16, Phương has made the dumpling for 40 years. Her dumpling won the Gold Medal… Read full this story

Traditional delicacy represents wealth of Khmer ethnic minority people have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.