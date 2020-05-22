Tours of world’s largest cave Sơn Đoòng resume

Tours of Sơn Doong, the world’s largest cave, located in Quảng Bình Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Exploration tours at Sơn Đoòng, the world’s largest cave, located in Quảng Bình Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for Sơn Đoòng tours will be organised between June and August this year by Oxalis, the only private company licensed to explore and conduct tours of Sơn Đoòng. There are only about 240 slots this year. The number of visitors are limited because of restrictions placed to preserve the complex’s ecosystem. A four-day expedition this year costs US$2,500 per person, down 16.6 per cent from the previous price of $3,000. Buses can be taken from Hà Nội to Đồng Hới, capital of Quảng Binh, and from there to the park. Sơn Đoòng opened to tourists in 2013. It includes at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle and several underground rivers. British magazine Conde Nast Traveler named Sơn Đoòng one of seven must-explore wonders of 2020. VNS

