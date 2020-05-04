Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis

Since mid-March, officers of travel firms say that 99 percent of visitors to their offices have come to cancel tours. More than 500 workers of a leading travel firm in HCM City lost their jobs in March. Other travel firms have also become paralyzed. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) predicted that the revenue of domestic airlines will decrease by VND25 trillion in 2020. A report found that the occupancy rate of hotels in the entire country has dropped by 65-85 percent. Hotels mostly receiving guests from Europe, China and South Korea have seen the sharpest decreases. Some travel firms reported that inbound tourists have canceled tours until September 2020, and outbound tourists until June, while domestic tourists have canceled all the tours. Hoang Van Vinh, chair of the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association, said local tourism has been hit hard by the epidemic with hotel room occupancy rate at below 20 percent. Working capital of travel firms is low, while the cost is quite high, accounting for approximately 90 percent of net revenue and the profit margin is no more than several percent. Linh Ha Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel… Read full this story

