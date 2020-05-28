Tougher sentences for child abusers: NA deputies

National Assembly deputies spent a whole day discussed the implementation of policies and law on child abuse prevention and control on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies are calling for tougher penalties to be handed down to child abusers. They hope stricter punishments will act as a strong deterrent to prevent offenders committing further offences in the future. Extreme measures such as chemical castration were discussed during the session over the implementation of policies and law on child abuse prevention and control on Wednesday. Nguyễn Ngọc Phương, a deputy from Quảng Bình Province, said such a form of punishment would be warranted on serious offenders. He also said their identities should be made public and the crimes noted on their records to prevent further offending. Chemical castration was being used on sex offenders in some countries, he believed, and helps contribute to reduce the number of child sexual abuse cases. Repeated cases of child abuse, especially sexual abuse were triggering public concerns. “Most of abusers are perpetrated by a family member, even the child’s father or mother who take advantage of the child to commit the crime,” he said. He… Read full this story
