Financial Markets Total assets of banks in Vietnam dip slightly The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,11:20 (GMT+7) Total assets of banks in Vietnam dip slightlyThe Saigon Times A teller counts Vietnamese banknotes at a bank in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – As of late March 2020, the total assets of all credit institutions in Vietnam fell slightly by 0.72% compared with the end of last year to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$534.4 billion). According to the latest report from the State Bank of Vietnam, the assets of the four largest State-owned banks—Agribank, Vietcombank, VietinBank and BIDV—stood at over VND5.2 quadrillion, accounting for 41.76% of the total. The assets of joint stock commercial banks reached nearly VND5.3 quadrillion, accounting for 42% of the total, up 0.77% compared with end-2019. The total charter capital of the credit institutions increased by 0.85% against the end of 2019 to VND617.5 trillion, of which 23.5%, equivalent to VND145.1 trillion, was held by the Big Four. The charter capital of joint stock commercial banks increased by 0.53% to VND286.3 trillion, accounting for 46.6% of the total. The equity capital of the entire banking system amounted to nearly VND938 trillion by the end of the first quarter. According to the… Read full this story

