Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà presents the bill proposal. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà has said amending the Law on Environment Protection is urgent to ensure the country’s sustainable development. Presenting a draft for a new law to the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday, he said the current law has not kept up with rapid changes as the environment quality has become worse and some dumps can no longer receive new waste. The COVID-19 pandemic has sounded the alarm over the need to change environmental management and control methods, he said. “It is time to build a comprehensive, inclusive and effective law on the environment,” he said. The amendments aim to make Vietnamese environmental regulations relevant to international laws, with the ultimate goals of improving environmental quality, protecting public health, balancing the eco-system and protecting biological diversification, towards sustainable development, he said. The draft law cuts more than 40 per cent of administrative procedures related to the environment and reduces waiting time for procedures to be finished by 20 to 45 days. The draft also shortens the list of projects that need to conduct environmental impact assessments. Accordingly, only projects that use large areas… Read full this story
- AS-EPA deputizes new officers for enforcing environmental laws in the territory
- Netanyahu to Have a Hard Time Building New Coalition – Professor
- Bexley must take ‘quantum leap’ to build more homes, says housing minister
- Elderly are being treated like 'Amazon parcels' with only 15 minutes handling time by care staff, former pensions minister warns
- Explainer: What are the new laws for learner drivers? What are the penalties?
- Will the law be ready for a no-deal Brexit?
- You CAN’T be fined for not wearing a seat belt while reversing your car – all the times you don’t need to buckle up
- Health Minister takes on ‘most important job’ after becoming first-time dad
- Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement
- Amnesty International Moldova warns about the increased risk of the electoral law violation
Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister have 347 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.