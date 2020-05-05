Thua Thien-Hue provides medical equipment to Laos’ Savannakhet province

Vice Secretary of the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial Party Committee Bui Thanh Ha presented the supplies to the Vice Governor of Savannakhet Phoxay Sayasone. At the hand-over ceremony Worth nearly 300 million VND (12,870 USD), the relief package contains 50,000 medical face masks, 800 sets of protective gear, and 250 litres of antiseptic solution. Authorities from both sides took the occasion to exchange information about the situation in their respective localities and their experience in fighting COVID-19. They agreed to step up cooperation to prevent the spread of the virus in their shared border area. Source: VNA
