Three- to four-year jail term suggested for former navy commander

The Saigon Times

Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defense – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – The Central Military Procuracy this morning, May 20, proposed a jail term of three to four years for former Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, who formerly also served as Deputy Minister of National Defense.

The Military Procuracy proposed the jail sentence for the admiral’s negligence leading to serious consequences in land management.

Besides this, 5-9 year sentences were recommended for others associated with violations at three land lots on Ton Duc Thang Street in HCMC.

Specifically, the procuracy proposed that Bui Nhu Thiem, former head of the economic division at the Navy, serve a prison sentence of 7-9 years; Doan Manh Thao, former head of the Navy’s financial division, 5-7 years; and Bui Van Nga, former director of the naval force’s Hai Thanh Company, 6-8 years, while Tran Trong Tuan, former director of this company, must be disciplined as well for breaking regulations on land management.

Further, the military procurary demanded jail terms for Dinh Ngoc He, Pham Van Duyet and Vu Thi Hoan for asset misappropriation.

A prison term of 20 years was proposed for Dinh Ngoc He, alias Bald Ut, former deputy general director of the defense ministry’s Thai Son JSC, and a fine of between VND80 million and VND100 million. In addition to the previous 12-year jail term, a total jail term of 30 years was recommended.

Moreover, a 15-year jail term and a fine of VND50 million-VND70 million were suggested for Pham Van Duyet, former general director of Duc Binh Group.

For Vu Thi Hoan, ex-director of Yen Khanh Company, a prison sentence of 7-9 years as well as a fine of VND20 million-VND30 million was recommended.