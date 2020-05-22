Tho Xuan Airport strives to serve five million passengers per year by 2030

Passengers disembark from a flight at Tho Xuan Airport. — Photo nld.com.vn Tho Xuan Airport in the central province of Thanh Hoa plans to serve five million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of goods each year by 2030, online newspaper laodong.vn reported. The Civil Aviation Administration of Viet Nam (CAAV) has outlined a plan to develop the airport by 2030 with a vision toward 2050 which has been sent to the Ministry of Transport for approval. Under the plan, Tho Xuan will become an international airport capable of receiving wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing B787-9 and Airbus A350-900 by 2030. The CAAV said the airport’s capacity has grown significantly in recent years, leaving behind its previous growth predictions. However, the last plan set for Tho Xuan was approved in 2013 and modified in 2014. The airport served nearly 91,000 passengers in 2013 when it received its first flight. The number soared to one million in 2019. Located in Sao Vang Town, Tho Xuan District, the airport plays an important role in aviation transportation and national overflight protection. In 2018, the Ministry of Transport agreed to upgrade Tho Xuan to an international airport. The ministry has also assigned the CAAV to… Read full this story

