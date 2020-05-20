Nation Thirty-four days pass with no new community infections The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,12:28 (GMT+7) Thirty-four days pass with no new community infectionsThe Saigon Times A medical worker checks a resident’s body temperature. Vietnam has not reported any new Covid-19 infections in the community for 34 days – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control announced this morning, May 20, that the country has not reported any new Covid-19 infections in the community for 34 days. Among the 324 coronavirus cases, 264 have recovered and been discharged from hospital, accounting for 81% of the total. The remaining 60 patients are receiving treatment at eight hospitals and medical centers in some cities and provinces, with eight of these active cases testing negative for the virus once or twice. As for the critically ill Covid-19 patient, or the nation’s 91st case, under treatment at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, his health improved on May 19. The British pilot has tested negative for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, five times. Even though the pulmonary consolidation suffered by the patient dropped from 90% to 80%, the patient has yet to qualify for a lung transplant. Doctors… Read full this story

Thirty-four days pass with no new community infections have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.