Third field hospital for COVID-19 set up in Quảng Ninh

Field hospital No.2 in Quảng Ninh Province's Tuberculosis and Lung Hospital was set up amid the COVID-19 fight. — Photo dantri.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province have decided to establish the third field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients to avoid overcrowding in existing health centres. The committee announced on Thursday morning the new field hospital would be at Hạ Long General Hospital in Hoành Bồ Ward, Hạ Long City. The field hospital will include four buildings and have a total of 350 patient beds. The hospital includes all specialised departments, including examination facilities, treatment area, emergency department and rooms for surgical procedures, among others. According to the provincial People's Committee, the field hospital No3 has the task of screening, quarantine, and treating suspected moderate or mild cases, and out-of-hospital quarantine cases (including Fl, F2 or F3) who have other underlying diseases. It also transfers patients to higher-level hospitals for treatment and special medical care in case the patients' status exceeds its capacity. The hospital must ensure the security, safety, allowances for patients, and doctors, medical staff. To fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Quảng Ninh Province established two field hospitals, one in Móng Cái City's General Hospital and the…

