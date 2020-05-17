BEAUTY: The simple wooden house in Thai-style with a tiled roof is nestled in a lush garden by the side of a fish pond. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng by George Burchett* I visited President Hồ Chí Minh’s house on stilts for the first time in December 2006. It was also my first return to Hà Nội, where I was born a year after the historic victory at Điện Biên Phủ, and two days before Uncle Hồ’s 65th birthday. HARD WORK: This archive photo taken in 1957 shows President Hồ Chí Minh, then 67, hoeing the garden in the Presidential Palace to plant vegetables. VNA/VNS File Photo These were my impression of that very first visit, confirmed by subsequent ones, taken from my 2009 article The Ten Principles of Bandung: I thought this is the most beautiful house in the world. It is a modest wooden house on stilts, modelled on the traditional Montagnard hut in which Hồ Chí Minh stayed during the years of anti-French resistance (1946-1954). It is very simple, elegant, functional and energy-efficient – the only ‘luxury’ item was a small electric heater for Hà Nội’s winter chills. The house took less than a month… Read full this story
