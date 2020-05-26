THE MARQ DISTRICT 1 CELEBRATING ITS TOPPING-OUT CEREMONY

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards reschedules key dates for sixth Vietnam editionQuán Ăn Ngon restaurant re-openVingroup to give 2,400 ventilators to Russia and UkrainePrudential launches AI-powered health management app PulseCapitaLand and ThienDuc hands over Feliz en Vista apartments to homebuyers On [May 22, 2020], Hongkong Land, in cooperation with An Khang, successfully held the topping-out ceremony of The Marq, luxury apartments located at 29B Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCM City. The event marked an important milestone in the construction process of The Marq; thus, after nearly a year since the completion of the foundation and basements, the project has quickly completed the structural construction works, preparing to enter the finishing stage. Located in the heart of District 1, The Marq attracts savvy local and foreign investors not only by its prime location, luxurious interior finishes, or resort-style amenities, but also by its committed construction progress and guaranteed quality. To create a high-class living space right at the heart of the city, Hongkong Land and An Khang have gathered a team of excellence, including Coteccons, a leading brand in Viet Nam, to act as the main contractor of the project since May 2019. The topping-out ceremony of… Read full this story
