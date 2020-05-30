The heat, and the salt, is on

Women from Diễn Vạn Commune ride bicycles to sell salt. — Photo tienphong.vn NGHỆ AN – The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghệ An are thrilled to see the sun. On the 51ha salt field of Vạn Nam Co-operative in Diễn Vạn Commune, Nghệ An’s Diễn Châu District, dozens of people are working under the summer heat. “It’s sunny, it’s good for us,” 85-year-old Đặng Văn Phát said happily at about midday, as with the outdoor temperature 40 degree Celsius, brine was evaporating. Phát’s bare feet were in a brine pond, his hands holding a rake he used to break the dried soil layer in the pond. Sweat appeared on his forehead, crawled its way down his cheeks and chin and then disappeared before landing on the soil. “Three generations of my family make salt. This is hard work,” he said. “When people seek shade to avoid the sun’s heat, we keep working even without taking a rest at noon,” he said, adding that the work only made them enough money to make ends meet. Phát said salt makers… Read full this story

