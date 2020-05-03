The Canary

Illustrations by Kiều Trinh By Hồ Anh Thái I was five and a half years old then when, sitting in my room, I heard the warplanes overhead. The noise they made seemed different this time, not as deafening and horrible as the other times I’d heard them. Then came the explosions: a distant crackling, not very loud, just like the crackle you hear from a boiling pot of rice. The ground trembled a little. An hour later I heard some of my neighbours shouting to each other, the excitement in their voices running down the street like an electrical current. The bombs had fallen on the quarter near the river and left many dead. It was April of 1966. The river quarter the Americans bombed had been completely unprepared for an attack and was devastated. Dozens had been killed and more than a hundred injured. People living in the streets nearby were in a panic; many families hurriedly packed and fled the city. The bombardment occurred in the morning. That afternoon I went to the small garden behind my house where stood an old Sapindale tree. Sometime before bees had swarmed in from nowhere and built their hive in its… Read full this story

