The 14th-tenure National Assembly opened in Hà Nội

A view of the opening ceremony of the 14th-tenure National Assembly's 9th session in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning. The opening sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, and the NA's TV channel. The session will be held online from May 20 to 29, and deputies will gather at the NA building in Hà Nội for plenary meetings from June 8 to 18. Addressing the opening ceremony, NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân said since the beginning of this year, the COVID-19 epidemic broke out and quickly become a pandemic, affecting all socio-economic activities globally and in Việt Nam. The pandemic has interrupted production and business activities, social activities, especially health, education-training, tourism and culture. The lives of people have also been affected. In addition, the country was also heavily affected by climate change, extreme weather and natural disasters, causing great losses in many areas. Facing the above-mentioned challenges, the Party, the NA and the Government have promptly issued many resolutions and instructed leaders from central to local levels to focus on pandemic prevention and control and implement solutions to support economic…

