Thanh Ha lychee fair opens in Ha Noi

A customer buys Thanh Ha lychee, a special fruit of the northern province of Hai Duong, in Ha Noi. — VNA/VNS Photo Bich Hong A three-day fair of Thanh Ha lychee, a specialty of the northern province of Hai Duong, was opened on Friday at the Viet Nam Agricultural Exhibition Centre on Ha Noi's Hoang Quoc Viet Street, The fair will run until Sunday. Dao Van Ho, Director of the Centre for Agricultural Trade Promotion, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre still strengthened trade promotion activities, connecting consumption of agricultural products among provinces. "This fair is the first one to open after the pandemic. We will continue to organise similar fairs nationwide in the near future. We have recently exported the first batches of Thanh Ha Lychee to Singapore, the US and Australia," Ho said. Besides lychee, the fair also displays special agricultural and aquatic products from various cities and provinces nationwide. All products have been certified for safety with certificates of chain production and VietGAP standards, including Seng Cu rice, Tam Xoan Hai Hau rice, Cao Bang black jelly, Meo Vac honey, Tan Cuong tea, Moc Chau vegetables and fruits, Ha Long seafood, Binh Phuoc cashews, and Cai…

