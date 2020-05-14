Nation Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai The Saigon Times Thursday, May 14, 2020,19:10 (GMT+7) Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong NaiThe Saigon Times The scene of the wall collapse – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – At least 10 workers lost their lives and many others have been buried under debris in an occupational accident occurring at 2:15 p.m today, May 14, in the southern province of Dong Nai. Authorities said that a wall suddenly collapsed when a group of workers were building it at Giang Dien Industrial Park in Trang Bom District, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper. As a result, eight were killed at the site, while two others were confirmed dead after being hospitalized as of 5 p.m. on the same day. Many other injured workers were sent to a local hospital as well, Phan Huy Anh Vu, director of the provincial Health Department, confirmed. Rescue forces have used around 10 excavators to rescue buried victims. Sonadezi Giang Dien JSC, the developer of the industrial park, said that the wall collapse happened when a South Korean firm named AV Healthcare was building its factory there. AV Healthcare hired a construction unit to build a factory… Read full this story

