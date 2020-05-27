Tan Hiep Phat heiress holds 22 per cent YEG shares

Tran Uyen Phuong, deputy general director of Tan Hiep Phat, has just purchased 134,480 YEG stocks Tran Uyen Phuong, deputy general director of local beverage manufacturer Tan Hiep Phat on March 12 spent nearly VND10 billion ($434,780) to buy 134,480 more YEG stocks, raising her stake in the company from 21.61 to 22.04 per cent. The sale took place right after the soft-drink maker and Yeah1 signed an agreement on strategic partnership about developing applications on Yeah1’s platforms and rolling out marketing programmes this year. Phuong previously bought 6.76 million YEG stocks for VND300 billion ($13 million). That made her second only to Yeah1 chairman Nguyen Anh Nhuong Tong who holds 25.52 per cent. At the time of the purchase, YEG was at VND50,000 ($2.17) per share. Since then, it rose to VND70,000 ($3) per stock. This means Phuong has earned about VND173.2 billion ($7.53 million) in profit in a single month of investment in the media firm. By Van Anh

