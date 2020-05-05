Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start

Ousmane Dione, the World Bank’s country director for Vietnam How do you assess the existing macro fundamentals of Vietnam’s economy, and how important are they to its recovery? Beyond the health impacts, economists argue that COVID-19 can affect the economy through a degradation of the balance of payments, an increase in the fiscal deficit, and the instability of the financial sector. On these three channels, we believe that Vietnam is in a strong position. Its balance of payments can count on a robust export base and is weakly dependent on short term capital flows even if some vulnerabilities can be associated with the tourism sector, remittances and foreign direct investment. On the fiscal front, the government should be able to finance the projected increase in the fiscal deficit by additional borrowing on both the domestic and international markets, including from international financial institutions. Also, the health of the financial sector remains good even if some banks could be exposed to rising delinquent loans and lower profitability if the crisis was to last longer than it is expected today. Maintaining the stability of the external and fiscal balances as well as of the financial system does not only reduce the costs… Read full this story
