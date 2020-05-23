RuNam Bistro at Phan Chu Trinh street before COVID-19 As Hanoi grows crowded and stuffy once again after the pandemic, with people hurrying to the office or to school, and most shops have resumed usual business hours, RuNam Bistro at Phan Chu Trinh Street in front of the Hanoi Opera House, remains closed. The signboards of the shop have been talked down, while workers and employees have slowly packed up all tables, chairs, and equipment to wait for trucks to take them away. This RuNam Bistro is operated by Niso Corporation, which owns numerous well-known restaurants like RuNam Boutique, Fly Cupcake, iBox Café, CIAO Café, An Vien, and NamBenTo, is one of the dozen links of the RuNam Bistro chain across the country. Besides RuNam, numerous lemon tea and bubble tea shops, as well as restaurants like Net Hue and BobaBop on Hanoi’s main streets like Nguyen Huu Huan, Kim Ma, and Cau Giay have been closed, leading to a sense of abandonment and apathy on many streets, with storefront decorated with “For Sale” and “For Lease” banners. In a talk with VIR, the owner of a coffee shop in the Old Quarter said that leasing costs are too high for them to do business… Read full this story

Stores and shops succumb to pandemic in droves have 351 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.