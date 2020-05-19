Stock Market Stock trading soars to more than VND8 trillion The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,16:54 (GMT+7) Stock trading soars to more than VND8 trillionThe Saigon Times Investors follow stock information at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Company. The Vn-Index rose for the second straight session on May 19 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The Hochiminh Stock Exchange saw its trading value jumping nearly 81% against the previous session at more than VND8 trillion, as buyers turned active amid hopes for a global economic recovery. Closing today’s session, the benchmark VN-Index climbed 8.91 points, or 1.06%, at 845.92, with gainers outnumbering losers at 231 to 135. However, it missed the intraday high of 855 points as many large cap stocks encountered profit taking pressure in afternoon trade. The gains followed a rally on Wall Street overnight after Moderna Inc announced its Covid-19 vaccine, tested in the United States for the first time, had produced protective antibodies when being trialed in eight healthy volunteers. The positive early test results boosted sentiment as investors are betting on an economic recovery, said vietstock.vn. On Wall Street overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 posted its largest one-day percentage gain in the last six weeks, rising 3.15%. The Dow… Read full this story

