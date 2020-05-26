Stock trading inconsistencies spotted at Camimex Group

Something stinks in the household of Camimex Group? The recent transactions involving Camimex Group, a large local shrimp exporter and producer, raised the red flag over a painful lack of transparency during the process of calling for capital. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) issued the information that Nguyen Trong Ha, chief accountant of Camimex Group, registered selling 3.05 million shares. The transaction is implemented under the put through method, which is expected to occur from May 18 to June 16, 2020. Ha is currently the largest shareholder of the company, but after the sale, her interest in the company would be zero. Previously, on May 13, Dang Ngoc Son, a member of the board of directors cum deputy general director of Camimex registered to sell nearly 3 million shares (equalling 11.29 per cent) under the put through method to decrease his holding in the company to 0 per cent. The transaction is expected to occur from May 19 to June 18. At the same time, Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, the wife of chairman Bui Si Tuan of the Board of Directors, registered to buy 2.99 million Camimex shares, equalling 11.29 per cent stake. The purchase is… Read full this story

