State Treasury raises over VND 65.8 trillion from G-bonds

From mid-April to present, the interest rates of different term G-bonds have continued to increase. Most recently, a total of VND 4.2 trillion (USD 185 million) was raised through an auction at the HNX on June 13. The State Treasury of Vietnam has mobilized over VND 65.8 trillion (USD 2.89 billion) via G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange so far this year. Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn As much as VND 2.1 trillion (USD 92.5 million) was mobilized from 10-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 4.32 percent, up 0.02 percent against the previous auction on June 6. Bonds with 15-year and 20-year maturity raised VND 1.6 trillion (USD 70.4 million) and VND 500 billion (USD 22 million) with annual interest rates of 4.65 percent and 5.18 percent respectively, both up 0.02 percent from the previous auction on June 6. The National Financial Supervisory Commission has predicted that the G-bond market in 2018 will see modest changes against last year thanks to the economic growth of more than 6.7 percent and inflation of below 4 percent. The value of G-bonds issued in 2018 is estimated at some VND 180 trillion (USD 7.92 billion), with the focus being on long-term maturity and… Read full this story

