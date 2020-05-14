State-owned corporations and groups may lose $13 billion due to COVID-19

The 19 state-owned groups under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises may see losses in the billions of dollars due to COVID-19 In the first three months, these 19 firms under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises reported a total loss of VND3.7 trillion ($160.87 million). The company suffering the largest damage is Vietnam Airlines with a plunge in accumulated revenue reaching VND6.7 trillion ($291.3 million) on-year and loss of VND2.3 trillion ($100 million). If the pandemic lasts until the fourth quarter of this year, its revenue is estimated to decline by VND72.4 trillion ($3.15 billion) compared to its initial target, with VND20 trillion ($869.57 million) in losses. At present, Vietnam Airlines suspended all international flights and keeps domestic flights at a minimum. It has increased the exploitation of both international and domestic cargo flights in order to offset the lost revenue. The VND3.5 trillion ($152.2 million) fund allocated for wages has been exhausted and the company had to look for short-term loans to meet payments. Another case in the aviation sector is Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV). In the first quarter, the corporation reported negative VND800 billion ($34.78 million) of revenue and negative VND580 billion ($25.22 million) in profit. ACV… Read full this story

