Asia News South Korea reports single digit domestic coronavirus cases The Saigon Times Sunday, May 17, 2020,16:48 (GMT+7) South Korea reports single digit domestic coronavirus casesThe Saigon Times Quarantine workers spray disinfectants at night spots of Itaewon neighborhood, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Seoul, South Korea, May 11, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS SEOUL (REUTERS) – South Korea on Sunday reported five new domestic cases of coronavirus, all linked to a cluster of cases centred around bars and nightclubs in the capital which has raised fears in the country of a fresh wave of contagion. After weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases, South Korea relaxed its lockdown on May 6, but a subsequent spike in infections linked to Seoul’s Itaewon nightlife neighbourhood forced a rapid re-think. The government has stood by its decision to ease broader restrictions by reopening offices, public facilities and sports centres, but some nightclubs and bars in the capital were ordered to close again, and authorities have also delayed the planned reopening of schools by a week. South Korea reported 13 new cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 11,050 with 262 deaths. Of those new cases, five were linked to the outbreak from… Read full this story
