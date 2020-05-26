Songwriting contest celebrates 70th anniversary of Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force

The HCM City Youth Union in co-operation with its partners has launched a songwriting contest called “70 Năm- Sáng Mãi Ngọn Lửa Thanh Niên Xung Phong” (70 Years- Forever Flame Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force). — Illistration photo from the organiser

HCM CITY — Patriotism and youth are the themes of a songwriting contest organised by the HCM City Youth Union in co-operation with its partners in the city to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force, which falls on July 15.

Professional artists and people at home and abroad are encouraged to join the contest called “70 Năm- Sáng Mãi Ngọn Lửa Thanh Niên Xung Phong” (70 Years – Forever Flame Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force).

Songs should be about the volunteer force’s history and developments. The contributions and sacrifices, which the force’s members devoted to the victory on April 30, 1975 to liberate the south and reunify the country, should be highlighted.

Songs about young volunteers of the Green Summer Volunteers Campaign, an annual social campaign for youth began in 1997 by the city’s Youth Union, are also encouraged.

“Members of the Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force played a role in the country’s heroic history in the American war. They have volunteered to offer charity and social activities in both rural and urban areas today,” said veteran musician Nguyễn Ngọc Thiện, a member of the contest’s organising board.

“Through the contest, we hope that Vietnamese, particularly youngsters, will learn more about the volunteer force’s history, developments and distributions.”

“We also want to encourage the creation of young artists,” said Thiện, who volunteered for the force in the 1980s.

The contest which was launched last weekend, has attracted dozens of veteran musicians and songwriters such as Nguyễn Cửu Dũng, Hoài An, Hoàng Nhã and Cao Bá Hưng.

Songs should be sent before June 25 to the organiser at 268-270 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street, District 3.

The Việt Nam Young Volunteer Force was established on July 15, 1950. More than 10,000 university students in Hà Nội gave up their studies and volunteered to join the force between 1970 and 1974. They went to the southern battlefields. Only a small number of them returned home after victory day.

Following the older generations, young people in HCM City today participate every year in the Green Summer Volunteer Campaign to work and offer free education and treatment in remote areas.

They have contributed 50 million workdays worth several billions of đồng over the last 23 years, making significant contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development. — VNS