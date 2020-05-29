Song-writing contest on ethnic minority groups launched

The contest aims to seek music pieces with high artistic values and healthy contents, imbued with the cultural identities of each ethnic minority group to help enrich artistic and cultural activities in localities. A dance by H’re ethnic minority group Entries should praise the Party, Uncle Ho, mountainous areas, revolutionary traditions of ethnic minority groups during the national struggles for national salvation and national construction, and criticize bad habits, backward customs and social evils. Song composers of all ages, professions, and ethnic minority groups are eligible to participate in the contest. The organizing panel will present two first, two second, two third, and five consolation prizes to the best songs. Entries should be sent to the organizer at the Department of National Culture, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 51 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi before March 10, 2020. The prize ceremony is scheduled to take place this November in Hanoi. Translated by Song Anh

