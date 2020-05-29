Defendant Lo Van Huynh, former head of the division for examination and educational quality management at the Son La provincial Department of Education and Training, at the trial (Photo: VNA) According to the indictment from the Son La provincial People’s Procuracy, the defendants took advantage of their positions and power for self-interest. Via relations with family, friends, and colleagues, they colluded with one another to raise the scores of 44 examination takers. The court said the defendants’ actions were dangerous for society, offended teachers’ honour, caused inequality among examination takers, and stirred public concern, and so must be strictly handled to ensure future deterrence. Among those found guilty of both “receiving bribes” and “abusing position and power while performing duties”, Lo Van Huynh (former head of the division for examination and educational quality management at the Son La provincial Department of Education and Training) will spend 21 years in jail, including 15 years and six months for “receiving bribes” and five years and six months for “abusing position and power while performing duties”. Nguyen Thi Hong Nga (former specialist at the division for examination and educational quality management ) was given a 15-year prison sentence for the former and a… Read full this story

Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal have 300 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.