Sơn La court sentences 12 in exam fraud case

Lò Văn Huynh, former head of the Department of Education and Training’s division for examination and educational quality management, in court on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Quyết SƠN LA — The Sơn La People’s Court on Friday sentenced 12 people to up to 21 years in prison for their involvement in the 2018 national high school exam scandal that rocked the nation. Lò Văn Huynh, former head of the Department of Education and Training’s division for examination and educational quality management got 21 years in jail. Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nga, a former official at the same division, received 19 years and 6 months, while Cầm Thị Bun Sọn, former deputy head of the department’s division for politics and thought, was sentenced to 10 years. All of them were found guilty of abuse of power and taking bribes. Trần Xuân Yến, former deputy director of the Sơn La Provincial Department of Education and Training, and Đặng Hữu Thủy, former deputy principal of Tô Hiệu High School, were sentenced to 9 and 8 years, respectively. Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn, former head of testing and quality assurance unit under the department, got 30 months behind bars, while Đinh Hải Sơn and Đỗ Khắc Hưng, officials from the internal… Read full this story

