Nation Son La court sentences 12 in exam cheating scandal The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,18:16 (GMT+7) Son La court sentences 12 in exam cheating scandalThe Saigon Times Tran Xuan Yen, the main accused in the exam scandal in Son La Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The People’s Court of Son La Province today, May 29, sentenced 12 people involved in manipulating test scores in the 2018 national high school examination to give 44 students higher scores, Tuoi Tre newspaper reports. Former deputy director of the Son La Province Department of Education and Training Tran Xuan Yen, who was the main accused in the scandal, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the abuse of power while on duty. Nguyen Thi Hong Nga, a staff member of the Testing and Quality Assurance Division under the department, was sentenced to 19 years and six months in jail: four years and six months for the abuse of power while on duty and 15 years for accepting bribes. Lo Van Huynh, former deputy director of the Testing and Quality Assurance Division, was sentenced to 21 years behind bars: five years and six months for the abuse of power and 15 years and six months… Read full this story
