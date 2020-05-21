Other News Solutions sought to help Japanese experts return to work on HCMC’s first metro line The Saigon Times Thursday, May 21, 2020,14:28 (GMT+7) Solutions sought to help Japanese experts return to work on HCMC’s first metro lineThe Saigon Times A Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro train is stationed in Japan. Japanese experts and trains ordered to serve the city’s first metro line are not allowed to enter Vietnam at present due to the epidemic – PHOTO: MAUR HCMC – The HCMC government has taken steps to facilitate the return of foreign experts to Vietnam for the Metro Line No.1 project, as the coronavirus pandemic has prevented them from entering the country and getting work permits. According to the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), Japanese experts who serve the city’s first metro line have been unable to enter Vietnam due to air travel restrictions. Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the city has issued guidelines on addressing the personnel obstacle to speed up work on the metro line, which links Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9. Hoan urged the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to work out solutions that the municipal government… Read full this story

