A victim of a venomous snake bite. — Photo vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI — As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes. At least eight people who suffered venomous snake bites are currently being treated at the Poison Control Centre in Ha Noi’s Bạch Mai Hospital. Dr Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, director of the Poison Control Centre, said that over the past week, people bitten by venomous snake have been rushed to the hospital every day. Last Thursday evening, a 32-year-old patient in Phú Thọ was hospitalised after being bitten by a green snake in his garden. The patient received first aid at home and was taken to Hùng Vương General Hospital and then transferred to Bạch Mai Hospital. Another victim is a man from Khoái Châu District, Hưng Yên Province. He was bitten by a cobra on one of his right fingers while he was cleaning up a pile of bricks. He was also transferred to the Poison Control Centre after being taken to provincial General Hospital as his finger experienced significant swelling and redness as well as a throbbing pain. “We always see an uptick in snake bites when the weather starts to get warmer, especially from April… Read full this story

Snake bites a risk in summer have 340 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.