Seminar on protecting children held in Hanoi

He made the statement at a seminar on preventing natural disasters’ consequences and climate change’s impacts on child labors, jointly held by the ministry and the International Labor Organization (ILO) on June 13 in Hanoi. Protecting children and preventing child labor in areas which were subjected to natural disasters need the participation of all society As one of the five countries that are most heavily affected by climate change, natural disasters in Vietnam have been increasingly complicated and unpredictable. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s statistics, in 2016 alone, 20 storms, droughts, floods, and saline intrusion occurred in Vietnam, causing bad impacts to the material and spiritual life and health of locals, especially children. More seriously, financial difficulties would lead to school dropouts in various localities. Addressing the event, the deputy minister emphasized the importance of the joint efforts of departments, agencies, and social organizations at all levels in protecting children and preventing child labor in areas which were subjected to natural disasters. For his part, Chang-Hee Lee, Director of the ILO Vietnam appealed for the mass participation of all society in protecting children and laid stress on all-level cooperation in policies, finance, and training. He emphasized the… Read full this story

