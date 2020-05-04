Stock Market Selling pressure behind market’s loss The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,19:35 (GMT+7) Selling pressure behind market’s lossThe Saigon Times A man points to a computer screen showing stock prices. Strong selling pressure dragged the local stock market down steeply today, May 4 – PHOTO: REUTERS HCMC – Strong selling pressure dragged the local stock market down steeply today, May 4, with the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange losing almost seven points. The market entered the first morning phase of May on a downbeat note amid weak cash flow. The benchmark index extended downward momentum in the afternoon due to the absence of positive news and increasingly heavy selling pressure. Closing the day, the VN-Index fell 6.64 points, or 0.86% against last session to stay at 762.47, with losers doubling gainers by 251 to 110. Trading volume on the southern bourse expanded 14.2% at 285.5 million shares while value dropped 4.5% at over VND4 trillion. Shares traded in block deals contributed over VND1 trillion to the total value. Up to 22 stocks in the VN30 basket encountered losses while the remaining eight made gains. Insurer BVH and brewery firm SAB were among the major drags on the main index as they… Read full this story

Selling pressure behind market’s loss have 319 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.