Vietnamese oil rigs on the waters off Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The energy sector weighed on the local stock market on Wednesday due to lower oil futures. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hung Local shares fell on Wednesday as lower oil futures and increased profit-taking hit major indices. The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange dropped 1.34 per cent to close at 857.48 points. The VN-Index had advanced a total of 1.92 per cent in the first two trading days of the week. The minor HNX-Index on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange fell 1.45 per cent to end at 108.89 points. The northern market index stepped down from a three-day growth of 4.49 per cent. More than 454 million shares were traded on the two exchanges, worth VND7.42 trillion (US$318.4 million). The Vietnamese stock market quickly headed down after the VN-Index touched the daily peak of 875 points. Profit-taking escalated and sent stocks, especially large-caps, down in the afternoon session. The large-cap tracker VN30-Index fell 1.67 per cent with 21 of the 30 largest stocks by market value and trading liquidity ending on a negative note. Among the worst decliners were Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam… Read full this story
- Coronavirus: Epidemic or pandemic? Why this definition matters to stocks
- Rupee Slides 34 Paise to over Three-month Low of 71.98 against US Dollar
- Economic fallout from Coronavirus grows
- Dollar slams yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
- Dollar tramples yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
- Market remains stagnant for second week in a row
- Morning News Call - India, February 17
- EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso hits 2-month low as crude slides, leading Latam currencies' losses
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 19
- China's financial markets pass another stress test
Selling, oil prices take down local stocks have 280 words, post on bizhub.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.