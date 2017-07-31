Scientific conference on nano technology opens

The International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education in Vietnam (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city. The conference “Nanophysics: From fundamental to applications”is taking place at the centre (Photo: binhdinh.gov.vn) Binh Dinh (VNA) – As many as 120 foreign and domestic scientists are attending the conference “Nanophysics: From fundamental to applications”, which opened in Quy Nhon city, the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on July 31 as part of the 13th Recontres du Vietnam (Meet Vietnam) programme. The six-day event, jointly held by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the provincial People’s Committee, updates latest emerging nanotechnology in the world like allotrope and topo material. Topics on nanoelectronics and nano equipment, superconductivity, magneto-resistive materials as well as strongly correlated systems are also debated. Professor Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of the Recontres du Vietnam foundation and founder of the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education in Vietnam (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city, said that as this year’s event drew the participation of reputed professors with significant contributions to the world’s nanophysics, it will create opportunities for Vietnamese scientists to learn experience in nano scientific research from international experts. The same day, the… Read full this story

