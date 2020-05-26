Children are practicing folding used milk cartons after drinking milk and disposing of them in Ha Noi.— Photos Vinamilk More than one million pre-school and primary school students in Ha Noi have enjoyed fresh milk every day in the 2018-20 period, marking 91 per cent of the total number of children. The information was released at a conference held by Ha Noi Department of Education and Training on Sunday, evaluating the efficiency of the School Milk Project. It was attended by representatives of local departments and kindergartens and primary schools in the capital city. The department said that the School Milk Project is the largest project in terms of scale and value at schools in the capital city. It is jointly funded by the Government, parents and milk supplier Vietnam Daily Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk). Vinamilk workers transport milk to schools. The project aims to improve the nutritional status of preschool and primary children through daily milk-feeding, reducing the rate of malnutrition, raising the stature and physical strength of Vietnamese children and contributing to the development of human resources in the future. Department statistics showed that all public preschool and primary schools have joined the project, with 93 per… Read full this story

School Milk Project implemented effectively, says Ha Noi official have 272 words, post on bizhub.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.