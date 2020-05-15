Financial Markets SBV transfers VND16 trillion to offer loans to impacted firms The Saigon Times Friday, May 15, 2020,18:27 (GMT+7) SBV transfers VND16 trillion to offer loans to impacted firmsThe Saigon Times A bank teller counts Vietnamese banknotes. The State Bank of Vietnam has transferred VND16 trillion to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to support virus-hit businesses – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has transferred VND16 trillion to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, so employers can borrow non-collateral loans with a 0% interest rate to pay salaries to their employees who have been furloughed due to Covid-19. Deputy Governor of SBV Dao Minh Tu made this announcement at a conference in Hanoi on May 14. Of the State’s Covid-19 relief package worth VND62 trillion, SBV is providing the VND16-trillion package to offer loans to affected businesses through the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies. To apply for non-collateral and 0% interest rate loans, employers must seek confirmation from local authorities, Tu remarked. The SBV official added that it could take years to handle the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. He cited international experts, noting that many sectors, especially transport, tourism, imports and exports, will encounter both direct… Read full this story
- Square Capital is now offering loans to non-Square merchants
- Americans Owe A Record $1.1 Trillion In Car Loans
- Prioritize Your Job's 401(k) Benefits Over Their Offers of Student Loan Help
- Auto Loan Fraud Is Starting To Look More And More Like What Happened With Mortgages
- What to Do When You Can't Afford to Pay Your Student Loans
- Early Wage Apps Are a Little Too Much Like Payday Loans
- What to Do About the Worsening Student Loan Debt Situation
- The Complete Guide to Refinancing Your Student Loans
- What to Do If You're Falling Behind on Car Loan Payments
- Auto Loans Are At Record Highs, Delinquencies Are Suprisingly Low
SBV transfers VND16 trillion to offer loans to impacted firms have 312 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.