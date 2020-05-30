SAM Tuyen Lam Golf & Resort ready for its 2020 Loyalty Tournament

SAM Tuyen Lam Golf & Resort will stage its 2020 Loyalty Tournament at the end of June The SAM Tuyen Lam Loyalty Tournament will take place on June 27, with the shotgun start at 7am. The event is expected to be a place for golfers, golf clubs, and domestic and foreign businesses to exchange ideas and expand their networks. According to the organiser, the tournament will be prepared meticulously and professionally with the desire to offer golfers an attractive golf tournament in the dreamy city of Dalat. The golfers will compete in three divisions based on A, B, or C Handicaps. This year’s tournament is set to welcome some 120 golfers, with the entry fee of VND2.65 million ($115) each. The fee is inclusive of golf fee for 18 holes, buggy fee, one night accommodation at Swiss-Belresort, and the awards ceremony. Apart from prizes for the winner of each division (Best Gross, First, Second, and Third prizes), SAM Tuyen Lam Loyalty Tournament 2020 also features technical prizes: Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Nearest to the Line. Especially, a Hole-in-one award worth nearly VND1 billion ($43,500) is awaiting the lucky winners. SAM Tuyen Lam Golf & Resort lies in the east of… Read full this story

